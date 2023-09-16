The Golden State Warriors made one of the most talked about moves of the offseason when they traded for Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. The Warriors are looking to get back to their championship form as they did during the 2021-22 season. Last year, the Warriors defeated the upstart Sacramento Kings in the first round before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. Most NBA teams are finalizing their training camp rosters at this point and the Warriors had a few roster spots available. This week, they made one key move bringing in a former first round pick. The Warriors followed that up by signing Donovan Williams to a training camp contract as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors are bringing Donovan Williams to camp to compete for a roster spot, per sources. He's a young (21), long wing (6-6, 7-foot wingspan) with upside. Finished last season on a two-way contract in Atlanta. He impressed Warriors in recent scrimmages at the facility. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 15, 2023

Donovan Williams will have to compete for an either a regular roster spot or a two-way contract roster spot in Warriors training camp. The Warriors have 13 guaranteed contracts with two open roster spots remaining, and two two-way contracts filled with one remaining. Williams will presumably be in the mix for one of those spots.

Williams spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract. He only suited up in two games though. He played in summer league in Las Vegas for the Washington Wizards averaging 7.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 12.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Hawks had cut Williams this offseason. He had been selected by the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, in the G League expansion draft.