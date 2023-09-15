The Golden State Warriors have been searching for ways to add depth in their frontcourt all season long. While eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard appears to be a real option for the team to possibly sign ahead of training camp, the Warriors did make a roster move on Friday afternoon.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Golden State has agreed to a two-way contract with former Houston Rockets first-round pick Usman Garuba.

Garuba, 21, was originally drafted 23rd overall by the Rockets in 2021. After two seasons with the organization, the Rockets dealt him this offseason to the Atlanta Hawks in a five-team trade. The Spanish forward was once again traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, only for the Thunder to waive Garuba shortly after.

In a total of 99 games with Houston, Garuba averaged 2.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.

A lengthy, strong-bodied forward, Garuba certainly has upside as a defensive option in his team's frontcourt. However, he is still a very raw prospect whose offensive game is a major question mark. The Warriors have one of the better developmental teams in the entire league, which is why taking a swing on a player like Garuba is worthwhile for them.

Entering Friday, the Warriors had two regular roster spots available and two two-way roster spots available. Their first two-way spot is currently occupied by Lester Quinones, who spent time with the team on a two-way deal last season.

The Warriors continue to search for ways to add frontcourt depth before the start of the 2023-24 season, and agreeing to this contract with Garuba presents no risk to them.