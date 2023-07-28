Throughout his career with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has had (at least) two high-profile squabbles against his own teammates. The first one involved Kevin Durant during the 2018-19 season when Green was seen shouting at KD during a game. This was followed by a highly publicized spat between the pair, which eventually led to Durant jumping ship at the end of that season.

Who could forget about Green's infamous punch on Jordan Poole last summer? Both Draymond and Poole made sure that this ugly incident was brought back to our memory just recently after their beef was reignited by some untoward back-and-forth between Green and Poole's camp.

Well, for some reason, Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant have been working out together in the offseason. There's actually nothing wrong with two stars hooking up, but the fact that they both have a history with Draymond Green makes this a very curious case:

For what it's worth, it appears that Durant and Green have already buried the hatchet. They're not exactly BFF's but it seems that they've already put their beef behind them. The same is not the case for Green's current relationship with Jordan Poole. Based on their recent social media exchange, it is clear that the two former Warriors teammates still have some unfinished business. JP has been putting in the work in the offseason, and he surely has a lot invested in his Wizards' next game against Golden State.