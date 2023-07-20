It's like it's the summer of 2022 all over again. This is after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole dominated headlines again on Wednesday because of their highly-controversial fistfight from last summer. Well, it wasn't actually a fight. It was more of Green knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate with a vicious punch to the face.

It all started with Green reliving the incident on a recent episode of Patrick Beverley's podcast. This did not sit well with Poole's dad, who came out and called Draymond a “b*tch.” Even the Washington Wizards star himself had to get involved with a veiled shot at his ex-Warriors teammate.

NBA Twitter is unsurprisingly invested in this resurfaced beef. The keyboard warriors were quick to clown Draymond for his role in all this:

“I don't just hit people” pic.twitter.com/6W73VzKpHL — Bench Warmer Banter (@bwb_sports) July 19, 2023

this dude has been carried his whole career overrated asf ☠️☠️ — W🅰️VIDTREY35 (@Honestkdfann35) July 19, 2023

pic.twitter.com/qf995BTtbX — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) July 19, 2023

"I don't just hit people. … Dialogue of course happens over time and you usually ain't just triggered by something that fast. … We know stuff you don't say amongst men." Draymond speaks on the Jordan Poole incident 👀 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/0ZsVuuRTSz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2023

Bruh if I see draymond say amongst men one more time 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Rudy |🫨 (@Rcking181) July 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other fans, however, also started hating on Jordan Poole (and his dad), who has since been shipped off to Washington:

we all blame poole and we stick with draymond — 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@cfcmaz__) July 19, 2023

So I guess the rumours about what Poole said is true 🤯 — 𝑳𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑪 (@LakersBetta) July 19, 2023

Draymond would honestly slump Poole’s father too 😂 — A’ 🤍 (@Heavenlybuckets) July 19, 2023

Even Poole's dad is catching strays here. Then again, it was Mr. Poole who got himself involved, so you can't really blame the fans.

I wonder what the Warriors have to say about all of this. Once again, their talisman is embroiled in a controversy that he started. Then again, the team is obviously not as concerned as they were last offseason. At least they no longer have to deal with Jordan Poole now that they've sent him packing. They still have to worry about Draymond, though. They have been doing so for more than a decade now, so I'm pretty sure they're no longer panicking here.