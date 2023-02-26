Patrick Baldwin Jr. may have played just 18 games with the Golden State Warriors this 2022-23, but Klay Thompson has seen enough to declare the rookie as a future star player in the league.

Baldwin impressed for the Warriors on Friday against the Houston Rockets, dropping 11 points, three rebounds and one assist in the 116-101 win. The Dubs made 26 triples in the contest, with three coming from Baldwin who was really efficient on the night.

Thompson, who exploded for 42 points off 12 triples in the game, heaped a ton of praise on the freshman and emphasized the Warriors got a “steal” in Baldwin. Golden State selected the 20-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“He’s just oozing with potential. Beautiful, beautiful shot. Perfect form. At that height, he’s a prototypical main player and he’s got star potential so I love his humility about his work ethic. And it’s just exciting times. He’s a great prospect,” Thompson said of Baldwin, per Jason Mastrodonato of The Mercury News.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is averaging 5.7 points on a 47.5 percent 3-point shooting clip. While his production doesn’t really stand out considering his limited role, he has actually now scored back-to-back 11 points after being given more playing time.

The Warriors rook is definitely making the most of the opportunity he’s given. And for what it’s worth, it’s not only Klay Thompson who’s been impressed by him. Even head coach Steve Kerr is full of praises for Baldwin.

“He’s learning. He’s a really good prospect. It’s really exciting watching him play because the game clicks when he’s out there. The ball moves. He has a good feel for the game. His dad is a coach and he gets it. He understands it,” Kerr said.

Here’s to hoping that Baldwin gets more opportunities to show what he can do. It’ll certainly be amazing to see him thrive in Golden State.