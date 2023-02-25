Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history. While he’s often overshadowed by his more popular Splash Bro., it doesn’t mean he pales in comparison to his fellow Golden State Warriors sharpshooter. The veteran guard reminded everyone of that on Friday as he exploded for 42 points against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson got his 42-piece off 12 triples made on 19 attempts, making history for the most games with at least 12 3-pointers made. The Friday showdown is the third time Klay recorded such stat, breaking a tie he has with Curry.

Naturally, Warriors fans went crazy over the incredible feat. Despite the fact that shooting 3-points has increased in recent years, it doesn’t make it any easier to make one. No other player has more than one game with 12 triples, a testament to how amazing what Klay just achieved. Not even the GOAT shooter has more!

“No Curry, it’s fine. We got a Klay Thompson,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan said, “YEET! Acknowledge Klay Thompson and put some respect on his name.”

“Just another Klay Thompson night having another Klay Day to remind all them bandwagons who y’all Dad is,” a third Warriors supporter said.

Here are some more reactions to Thompson’s wild shooting night:

The Warriors really needed that big game from Thompson to get back to the win column and keep their playoff hopes alive. It couldn’t come at a better time for the Dubs as well since they could use a hot-handed Thompson as well in the final stretch of games this 2022-23/

You’ve been warned, NBA.