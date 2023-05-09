James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Klay Thompson has shown off his best impression of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Golden State Warriors warm-up prior to Game 4 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson pulled out the move from just inside the corner three-point line, and hit nothing but net.

If Klay breaks out the sky hook tonight you saw it here first 👀 pic.twitter.com/y3Ve4LHoG5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2023

Thompson has been inconsistent through three games of this series. In the first, he had 25 points and hit six threes, but was 9-25 from the field. He followed that up with a dominant 30-point showing in the Warriors Game 2 win in which he went 8-11 from long range, but went missing and managed just 15 points on 5-14 shooting in Game 3. The addition of a skyhook certainly wouldn’t be a leading suggestion as to how to improve that consistency, but after this effort, maybe it should be.

The Warriors head into Game 4 trailing the Lakers 2-1 in what has been a topsy-turvy series to-date. The Lakers, of course, won a tight Game 1 on Golden State’s home floor before the Warriors bounced back in impressive fashion, but Game 3 was a complete rout in the other direction, the Lakers winning that one 127-97 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors and LeBron James-led teams have some experience in 3-1 leads being relinquished, but nonetheless, Klay Thompson and co will be pretty keen to avoid going down by that margin. He’ll no doubt play a significant role in the outcome of Game 4, which tips off at 7pm PT, and Warriors fans will be hoping that skyhook form translates to his jump shot.