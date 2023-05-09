Klay Thompson has shown off his best impression of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the Golden State Warriors warm-up prior to Game 4 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson pulled out the move from just inside the corner three-point line, and hit nothing but net.
If Klay breaks out the sky hook tonight
you saw it here first 👀 pic.twitter.com/y3Ve4LHoG5
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2023
Thompson has been inconsistent through three games of this series. In the first, he had 25 points and hit six threes, but was 9-25 from the field. He followed that up with a dominant 30-point showing in the Warriors Game 2 win in which he went 8-11 from long range, but went missing and managed just 15 points on 5-14 shooting in Game 3. The addition of a skyhook certainly wouldn’t be a leading suggestion as to how to improve that consistency, but after this effort, maybe it should be.
The Warriors head into Game 4 trailing the Lakers 2-1 in what has been a topsy-turvy series to-date. The Lakers, of course, won a tight Game 1 on Golden State’s home floor before the Warriors bounced back in impressive fashion, but Game 3 was a complete rout in the other direction, the Lakers winning that one 127-97 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Warriors and LeBron James-led teams have some experience in 3-1 leads being relinquished, but nonetheless, Klay Thompson and co will be pretty keen to avoid going down by that margin. He’ll no doubt play a significant role in the outcome of Game 4, which tips off at 7pm PT, and Warriors fans will be hoping that skyhook form translates to his jump shot.