Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Obviously, Klay Thompson is not the same dynamic player he was before his ACL and Achilles injuries. However, he still remains an elite shooter for the Golden State Warriors and next to Stephen Curry, he is probably the second greatest shooter in NBA history.

Some of the shots Klay is able to make just leave you shaking your head, and he had plenty of these in the Warriors’ Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

This prompted one of his old teammates to say what all of us were thinking on Thompson’s performance.

“When Klay gets out there and on that floor, he’s a killer,” former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson said on NBC Sports Bay Area. “And that’s one thing I love about Klay. I mean, you a four-time champ and you still feel like you have something to prove to everybody. I’m looking forward to Klay remaining hot because he gonna come out with that same intensity, that same aggressiveness and like [Moses] Moody said, shooters shoot. I’m looking forward to seeing Klay knock down more shots.”

"When Klay gets out there, he's a killer." @juanonjuan10 expects Klay's hot shooting to continue in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/ArcnnVwYUf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers really had no answers for Thompson in Game 2, as he went for 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 8 of 11 shooting from three-point range.

This was yet another strong showing for Klay in this series, as he dropped 25 points and six made threes on the Lakers’ heads in Game 1.

After some quieter performances in their first-round series, the Warriors are definitely thrilled to see their sharpshooter heating up, and as Toscano-Anderson said, he’s almost playing like he has something to prove.

This makes Klay Thompson even more dangerous than he already is as a shooter out on the perimeter. If he can continue to play with this same intensity, the Warriors may very well find themselves back in the Western Conference Finals.