Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has one of the most well liked signature shoes across the NBA. His ‘Back2Back MVP' color way pack is now getting an epic retro treatment that is sure to fly off of the shelves, reports the Boardroom's Nick DePaula.

“Does that mean I’m old? It’s crazy to think of how much has happened since February of 2015 when the Curry 1 dropped. … To now be able to revisit those with retro drops and releases, to pay homage to special moments in my basketball career and life, is special. I think fans and people who appreciate the journey, can re-live amazing moments that we all share.”

This is what Stephen Curry had to say about the retro release of his shoes that will pay tribute to his Warriors career. This comes on the heels of his documentary Underrated being released, another cultural event for fans of Curry who are looking for some nostalgia surrounding his Hall of Fame career.

Despite all of the attention now being paid to games he has once played, Curry still has plenty of game left in his tank. The Warriors acquisition of Chris Paul indicates that they still believe they can compete for an NBA Finals and Curry will look to be one of the best guards in the game once again next year.

For now, fans of Curry can be stoked about all of the new opportunities to consume their favorite player; they can now buy and wear his retro pack of the ‘Back2BackMVP' signature shoe while watching his new documentary Underrated coming out in July.