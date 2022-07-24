Stephen Curry’s ascent to greatness sparked a massive revolution in the NBA. Before the Golden State Warriors rose to the throne, teams had a more well-balanced approach to the game. Once Curry started to ball out, though, teams started to emulate the star and his team’s playstyle. Now, everyone and their mother is practicing their three-point shooting.

The NBA nowadays is a much more entertaining league to watch because of this high scoring. However, some fans are convinced that Stephen Curry and the Warriors have ruined the league. For these fans, the high-volume three-point shootouts are just not entertaining to watch. When asked about this after the ESPYs, Curry gave this response. (via LA Mag)

“Anytime you change or disrupt the way a game is played or the way something’s been done for years, for decades, there’s always going to be people that love it and people that hate it,”

Curry has always been one of the most criticized superstars in the NBA since his MVP season. There used to be a time when even his fellow competitors didn’t respect the Warriors star’s playstyle. Many believed that his three-point shooting was a fluke, and the revolution was a fad.

Over time though, Curry earned the respect of his peers for his consistent greatness. Even some of his fiercest rivals and detractors have gone on to praise the Warriors star’s groundbreaking career. Say what you will about Curry, but it’s undeniable that he has inspired a new generation of players. We already see it now, with guys like Trae Young emulating Curry’s style.