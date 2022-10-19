Stephen Curry uses past championship slogan to describe Warriors after blowout win over Lakers

Moses Moody seemed primed to be the Golden State Warriors’ top reserve behind Jordan Poole this season, his blend of size, shooting ability and two-way feel on the wing marking a seamless fit alongside the reigning champs’ “foundational six.” It’s still not too late for that to transpire, of course.

On opening night of the 2022-23 season, though, Moody instead served as the Warriors’ 11th man, more a reminder of this team’s enviable depth than an indication of the sophomore wing failing to live up to expectations.

Steve Kerr referenced that dynamic both before and after his team’s blowout 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Golden State, especially early as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green ramp up toward regular minutes loads, is bound to have the same reserves playing bigger and smaller roles from night to night this season.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors' rotation in the opener and beyond. Referenced 14-15 Dubs embracing 'Strength in Numbers'. "We could see 11 tonight…For sure 10…What that level of commitment to the team requires is understanding that certain nights aren't gonna be your night." — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 19, 2022

Stephen Curry was asked on the postgame podium for his assessment of the current Warriors being compared to the beloved “Strength In Numbers” team that tipped off Golden State’s ongoing dynasty with a long-awaited championship in 2014-15. Clearly, he sees a lot of what Kerr does.

“Yeah, there’s a vibe of that. You have 11 guys who probably deserve the opportunity to play, and are gonna be key for us to be the team that we want to be throughout the regular season, then identify what the best rotation is come playoff time,” Curry said. “The ’14-15 team was a little older through the bench, so a little bit more experienced and guys playing different roles. But that’s where ‘Strength In Numbers’ was born, and the ability to—especially early in the year—confidently put out 10 guys and expect them to contribute, and expect them to learn and grow in their roles, that definitely has a similar vibe for sure.”

The Warriors certainly looked the part of a championship-caliber team on Tuesday.

They overwhelmed the Lakers on both ends at times despite a poor start shooting from deep, with the bench unit gaining some separation on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Golden State’s starters followed their teammates’ lead from there, blowing the game open with the type of third-quarter onslaught that’s helped drive this team’s success for years.

Only time will tell if the Warriors end 2022-23 how they did 2014-15. Many faces are the same and many more are different, but the parallels between these Dubs and their predecessors are impossible to ignore—and will only grow more obvious as “Strength In Numbers” becomes much more on-court reality than locker room mantra over the 82-game grind.