Head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are currently clinging to the tenth side in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture after Monday's frustrating home loss to the New York Knicks without OG Anunoby. Kerr watched his team unable to compete on either end of the floor after their impressive road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the way things stand now, the Warriors would have to win not one but two play-in games just to have a chance to compete in the upcoming NBA playoffs.
Still, Kerr believes that his team is more than capable of overcoming adversity and still making a deep playoff run, just as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat did a year ago.
“If we ended up in that spot, I will remind the guys Miami made the Finals from that spot a year ago. The Lakers made the conference Finals from that spot… I will believe until the season is 100% finished, I will believe in our ability to beat anybody and as long as we have that. We got a shot,” said Kerr, per 95.7 The Game on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
While the eight-seed Heat did make a run to the NBA Finals a season ago, it should be noted that this was the exception and not the rule, as Golden State would have to face much stiffer competition than the mentally fragile Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks squads that Miami dispatched a year ago.