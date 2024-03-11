The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Monday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 33-30 this season, but they are coming off a loss against the Spurs in their latest game. On the season, the Warriors are 1-1 against the Spurs. In those two games, Klay Thompson leads the team among players who have played both games with 21.0 points per game. In his one game played against the Spurs, Steph Curry finished with 35 points, three rebounds, and six assists. As a team, the Warriors are scoring 115.5 points per game against San Antonio. Unfortunately, Curry is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be active for the game.
The Spurs are 14-50 this season, but they have won three of their last five games. San Antonio, as mentioned, is coming off a win over the Warriors to even up the season series. In the two games played, Keldon Johnson is averaging 22.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. The Spurs also got big games out of Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama in the one game they were active. As a team, San Antonio is scoring 119.0 points per game against the Warriors this season. Vassell did not play on Saturday, so he will remain questionable for Monday. Wembanyama, however, is expected to return to the court on Monday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Spurs Odds
Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -220
San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +184
Over: 229.5 (-110)
Under: 229.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors do not have Curry, but they should be able to do some scoring anyways. The Spurs allow 120.3 points per game, so the Warriors need to take advantage of that. They do not need to score 120 points, but 115 would be huge. Especially without Curry, the Warriors have to find a way to get production from other players. When the Warriors score 25-14. They are scoring this number often, and they should be able to do it again here. If they do, they will cover the spread.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs are getting their best player back while the Warriors are losing their best guy. Not having Curry is a huge hurdle for the Warriors to jump. In his career, the Warriors are 81-146 without Curry. This season, Golden State is 0-4 without him. He is the key to the Warriors' success, and it shows in his absence. With him out, the Spurs have a great chance to cover this spread.
The Spurs put up 126 points on Saturday. They are going to be able to have a similar output in this one, and that is exactly what they will have to do. San Antonio has gotten 13 of their 14 wins when they score at least 115 points this season. They should be able to reach this number, especially with Wembanyama back in the lineup. If they Spurs put up that number, they will cover the spread.
Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick
It is very hard to bet on the Warriors when they do not have Steph Curry. For that reason, I am going to take the Spurs to cover the spread.
Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs +5.5 (-110)