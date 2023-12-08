The Warriors and the Thunder meet again. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Thunder prediction and pick.

We're back and ready to bring you another prediction and pick for our next NBA matchup taking place in the Western Conference. A budding rivalry has emerged as the Golden State Warriors (10-11) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) for their fourth meeting of the season. The Thunder lead the series 2-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently fifth in the Pacific Division and they've alternated wins and losses over the last eight games. They've been able to handle teams like the Rockets, Spurs, and Trail Blazers, but they've fallen to better opponents like the Suns and Clippers as of late. They're hoping they can find a win as underdogs in this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently second in the Northwest behind the Timberwolves and they've gone 2-3 in their last five games following a six-game winning streak. Their last loss was a bad one as they dropped to the Rockets 101-110. They've had success over the Warriors so far this season, so they'll be hoping to gain another advantage over them in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Thunder Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

There's something about this Golden State Warriors team that doesn't have the same rhythm and flow of years in the past. They just recently went on a six-game losing streak and have had serious trouble closing out in games. Over their last eight, they've struggled to keep leads late in games and have given up some serious deficits during games that they easily could have won. Their defense tends to fall apart late in games and they're going to have to make some serious adjustments if they want to compete with teams like the Thunder.

Steph Curry scored 31 points during their last win against the Trail Blazers, but the Warriors still managed to only win the game by four points while being heavily favored in the matchup. Their shooting hasn't been as consistent this year and Klay Thompson hasn't been much of a factor for them this season. They're hoping he can return to his previous form and make their team the most dangerous three-point shooters once again.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have been playing very well lately, but they dropped an uncharacteristic loss to the Houston Rockets in their last game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was great for them with efficient shooting on the night, but the rest of their team failed to really get anything going. Chet Holmgren was held in-check with just four points and five rebounds. Only three other players managed double-digit scoring figures and it was one of the only games this season where the Thunder couldn't buy a bucket. Expect them to get back into a better rhythm during this one.

The Thunder have the confidence knowing they've already beaten this Warriors team twice this season. The Thunder shot great percentages in those games and managed to win the turnover battle against Golden State, something they've historically struggled with as a team. If the Thunder can stand tall on the defensive end and get their hands in the passing lanes, they should be able to turn this into another track meet at home. With their taller lineup along the perimeter, expect them to force the Warriors into a number of shooting slumps during this game.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The two teams are heading in different directions and even Head Coach Steve Kerr doesn't believe his team is meshing very well right now. Until the Warriors can find their scoring rhythm and get all of their key pieces involved, they'll continue to be inconsistent against the better teams in the Western Conference.

The Thunder faired very well against the Warriors in their last two meeting and I expect that same success to continue tonight. If they can work the ball inside to Chet Holmgren, they'll stand a chance to get the Warriors in foul trouble and send themselves to the line. Even with a Warriors lead, the Thunder will continue to stay dangerous during this game as the home squad. For our prediction, let's go with the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover the spread at home.

Final Warriors-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -3 (-110)