Let's make a prediction for this Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas as Washington goes to battle with Xavier.

It is the second game in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas as Washington and Xavier take the court. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Washington-Xavier prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Washington struggled against Nevada last weekend, losing 83-76. It was their first loss after beating Bellarmine and North Kentucky. Their downfall in the Nevada game was free-throw shooting, going 9-21. Nevada went 21-26, which was the difference between Washington winning and losing. Keion Brooks Jr has been their bright spot, averaging 24 points and eight rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler and Paul Mulcahy aren't great perimeter shooters, but Koren Johnson scored 20 points in the opener against Bellarmine. Johnson has been getting fewer minutes, but his ability to pile up points would help Brooks.

Xavier was a 17.5-point underdog against Purdue, but they kept it closer, losing 83-71. The loss also dropped Xavier's record to 2-1, as they started the season with wins against Robert Morris and Jacksonville. Desmond Claude is emerging as Sean Miller's top option out of the backcourt, averaging 17 points. Xavier's frontcourt depth will be questioned without Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter. Abou Ousame and Gytis Nemeiksa will be relied on to shut down the Washington offense. Miller is still waiting for a player in his backcourt to take control, with Quincy Olivari, the Rice transfer, possibly being able to fill that role if he can improve his three-point shooting.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Xavier Odds

Washington: +2.5 (-105)

Xavier: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Xavier

Time: midnight ET/9 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

They are averaging 80.7 points per game, making 48.4% of their field goals and 29.2% from three-point range. They are also allowing 69 points per game.

Washington's defense let them down against Nevada. They allowed 83 points despite allowing only 69 points per game. Keion Brooks Jr. is a huge factor for the Washington team. He averages 24 points and eight rebounds per game, which will be a key against an injured Xavier frontcourt, missing two of their best pieces.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread

Washington wasn't the only team who gave up more points in their last game than their season average. Xavier is giving up 67.3 points per game, but Purdue scored 83.

These teams are even on paper. Xavier has the better guard play, and Washington currently has the better frontcourt. Keion Brooks Jr. is a one-person show for Washington, averaging 24 points and eight rebounds per game for Washington. Desmond Claude is a one-person show for Xavier, averaging 17 points per game. So, how do we differentiate these two teams enough to find an edge?

It comes on the sidelines, as Sean Miller for Xavier is a much better coach than Mike Hopkins. Miller is efficient at making in-game decisions, which gives a reason to believe he will find a way to shut down Brooks despite the lack of frontcourt depth. Hopkins has been making weird choices about his defensive strategy and lineup rotations.

Another way to find an edge is in the fundamentals, which also may come down to coaching. Xavier has a 71.4% free-throw percentage, while Washington went 9-21 from the free-throw line against Nevada. The disparity in numbers could be the difference between winning and losing, as we saw in Washington's game against Nevada. When it comes to this game, a couple of missed free throws by Washington at the end of the game can be the difference in Xavier winning by less than three points or covering the number.

Final Washington-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Washington and Xavier's seasons couldn't be going any more similar. They are both 2-1, coming off losses, allowing less than 70 points per game, but gave up 83 in their previous game. Washington's offense is led by their frontcourt force, Keion Brooks. Xavier's injuries are piling up in their frontcourt, and they will rely on Abou Ousame and Gytis Nemeiksa to shut down Brooks.

In contrast, Xavier has three young guards who are paving the way for Xavier. Desmond Claude is the No.1 thus far, averaging over 17 points per game. Coach Miller is known for relying on his guards to initiate the offense, which is a downfall of Washington's defense.

If Xavier's frontcourt can stay out of foul trouble and do enough to stop Brooks, the team will be in a good spot. Coach Miller gives an enormous coaching advantage over Mike Hopkins, as Hopkins' decision-making in Washington is beginning to come under question. When teams are as even as these two, it often comes down to coaching and fundamentals. It's a better move to rely on Coach Miller and Xavier.

Final Washington-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -2.5 (-115)