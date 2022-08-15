It finally happened. The long wait ended in memorable fashion for Will Zalatoris, who came through in the clutch at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship to win his first-ever PGA TOUR event. Unsurprisingly, Zalatoris is on a high at the moment following his success at TPC Southwind.

A PGA TOUR win had long eluded Will Zalatoris, who had plenty of near-misses this season before finally coming out on top of the podium. Before winning the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Zalatoris had made the cut 17 times in 22 PGA TOUR starts in the 2021-22 season, and that included eight top 10s, of which three were runner-up finishes. He placed second at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open back in January and at the 2022 PGA Championship in May. He would later end up with a T-2 at the 2022 US Open, before going 3 of 4 the rest of the way in the regular season. That was a ton of heartbreak for Will Zalatoris to deal with, but he just did not stop chasing after that win no. 1.

At St. Jude, Will Zalatoris had to overcome the challenge in the playoffs against an eager Sepp Straka to win it in the third playoff hole.

Now, Will Zalatoris will look forward to riding his momentum heading to the second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at Wilmington Country Club, where he will be joined by the rest of the group that made the top 70 cut after St. Jude.