Will Zalatoris earns first PGA Tour win in wild playoff vs. Sepp Straka at St. Jude

The 2022 St. Jude Championship was an event for the ages as the tournament went down to the wire in a playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka. In the end, Zalatoris emerged victorious after a wild final hole with Straka that featured one of the craziest bits of luck golf fans have ever witnessed. Zalatoris managed to collect his first PGA Tour win after the insane playoff against Straka, one which was quite literally centimeters from going the other way.

During the final playoff hole, Zalatoris’ tee shot narrowly avoided going into the water. When we say narrowly, we mean it, as it genuinely looked like divine intervention was the only thing that prevented the ball from landing in the pond. Zalatoris’ shot landed along the rock wall between the rough and the water, bounced several times, and settled down in a crack along the wall. One more inch and Zalatoris would have had a penalty, but the golf gods came up clutch and kept his ball in play.

While he did end up scooping the ball up and re-shooting from the drop spot, Zalatoris was still able to pull off the win against Straka, showcasing his often overly-criticized putting skills in the process. In fact, Zalatoris, who is often written off as a below-par putter, was saved by the short game on Sunday, hitting a series of crucial putts in order to help secure his first-ever win on the tour.

WILL ZALATORIS (+2500) GETS HIS FIRST WIN ON THE TOUR @betthegreens pic.twitter.com/7af7qKEn0e — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 14, 2022

We promise you, there won’t be another PGA Tour playoff as intense as this one for a long time to come, and Will Zalatoris should be proud of the phenomenal performance he turned in at St. Jude’s in order to secure the first of what should be many career wins. Now that the first win is under his belt, Zalatoris will be looking to add plenty more to his tally.