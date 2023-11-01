Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown describes what he's looking for in a new manager after Dusty Baker's retirement

Legendary Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker retired after leading Houston to the ALCS, where they lost to the Texas Rangers. Now, Astros general manager Dana Brown is looking for their next manager to continue what Baker has started, leading Houston to the playoffs in all four seasons. However, replacing an icon and 3x Manager of the Year is no easy feat.

In four seasons managing the Astros, Baker's teams had a 320-226 record and he helped Houston win the World Series in 2022. In total, Baker spent 30 years as a manager after spending 18 seasons as an outfielder where he was a 2x Silver Slugger, NLCS MVP and World Series champion as a player.

Brown isn't in a rush to find their next manager though.

“I don't really have a timeframe right now,” Brown said. “I'm looking for someone with some leadership ability, someone that can run the clubhouse, someone with great feel for players and managing players. There's a lot I'm looking for,” via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

This will be Brown's first time hiring a manager as an MLB GM. Prior to becoming the GM for the Astros in January of 2023, he was the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves for four years and a special assistant to the general manager with the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to The Score, Joe Espada, Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro, Brad Ausmus and John Gibbons are the leading candidates to replace Baker as the Astros' next manager.