Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker informed team owner Jim Crane that he is retiring as manager of the team during a private meeting on Tuesday afternoon, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Dusty Baker is expected to formally announce his retirement from the team in a press conference that is scheduled for Thursday at noon at Minute Maid Park.

“I'm very grateful and thankful to Jim Crane and the Houston Astros for giving me this opportunity, and to win a championship,” Baker said, via Nightengale. “I felt like they've been good for me, and I've been good for them. What I really appreciate is that Jim has been totally honest and transparent with me on all things.”

Baker helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2022. He took over as manager in 2020 after AJ Hinch was let go. Baker said he still wants to remain in baseball in an advisory position with a team, whether that is with the Astros or with a team closer to his home in Sacramento, California, according to Nightengale. That is uncertain, but what is certain is that he is done managing.

“I've still got a lot to offer; baseball has been in my life,” Baker said, via Nightengale. “I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game.”

The Astros will have to find a new manager for 2024, but Baker's tenure brought a lot of success. It will be a celebration of his career for his press conference on Thursday.