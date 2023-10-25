Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker informed team owner Jim Crane that he is retiring as manager of the team during a private meeting on Tuesday afternoon, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Dusty Baker is expected to formally announce his retirement from the team in a press conference that is scheduled for Thursday at noon at Minute Maid Park.

“I'm very grateful and thankful to Jim Crane and the Houston Astros for giving me this opportunity, and to win a championship,” Baker said, via Nightengale. “I felt like they've been good for me, and I've been good for them. What I really appreciate is that Jim has been totally honest and transparent with me on all things.”

Baker helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2022. He took over as manager in 2020 after AJ Hinch was let go. Baker said he still wants to remain in baseball in an advisory position with a team, whether that is with the Astros or with a team closer to his home in Sacramento, California, according to Nightengale. That is uncertain, but what is certain is that he is done managing.

RECOMMENDED
Jeremy Pena, Corey Seager (Dodgers), George Springer (Astros), David Oritz, Salvador Perez all together with the Commissioner’s Trophy in front.
World Series TV ratings: Most watched MLB championship series of last 10 years

Bailey Bassett ·

Chas McCormick winces from his HBP bruise, Astros ALCS loss to the Rangers, MLB Playoffs
Astros outfielder Chas McCormick reveals nasty bruise after taking 104 MPH pitch from Aroldis Chapman

Christopher Smith ·

Astros bench coach Joe Espada has highest odds to replace Dusty Baker as manager.
Joe Espada favored to replace Dusty Baker as Astros’ next manager

Matt Wadleigh ·

“I've still got a lot to offer; baseball has been in my life,” Baker said, via Nightengale. “I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game.”

The Astros will have to find a new manager for 2024, but Baker's tenure brought a lot of success. It will be a celebration of his career for his press conference on Thursday.