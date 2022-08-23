The Las Vegas Raiders have been spotless through three games in the 2022 NFL preseason, but that’s not going to make head coach Josh McDaniels feel as though he’s got it all figured out. After all, the Raiders have barely played their starters in those games. A good test for the Raiders is coming up, however, with joint practices with the New England Patriots that begin this Tuesday.

Josh McDaniels is about to find out more about how good the Raiders are at communicating on the field. In fact, McDaniels hasn’t given much attention to scouting the Patriots in hopes of discovering how far his players are in terms of adaptability to different scenarios on the field.

Via Luke Straub of USA Today:

“Whatever happens on the field happens, so it’s going to test our ability to communicate on the field and solve problems without a lot of preparation,” McDaniels said.

Perhaps there’s no communication more important for the Raiders on the field than that of quarterback Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The Raiders spent quite a sum to secure the services of Adams for years to come, signing him to a five-year deal worth $140 million shortly after Las Vegas successfully traded for him from the Green Bay Packers.

After their sessions with the Patriots, Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will look to finish the preseason unscathed, as they play the same New England squad on Sunday. Las Vegas opens their 2022 NFL regular season schedule on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 11.