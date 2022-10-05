Jose Abreu’s eye-opening decision for season finale sends White Sox fans into a tizzy

The Chicago White Sox wrap up what was a very disappointing season on Wednesday as they face the Minnesota Twins. Veteran Jose Abreu won’t play either and he was asked why, stating he wanted to see the game from a manager’s perspective, leaving many White Sox fans suspecting that the franchise icon might either move into coaching or leave the South Side.

Via James Fegan:

José Abreu asked to sit on the bench next to Miguel Cairo today: “I asked Cairo to not play today because I want to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective of the game.”

oh my god he’s really gone — Jimmy (@FlynnJimmy_) October 5, 2022

Abreu for bench coach 2023? — Alexander M (@SoxSideIrish99) October 5, 2022

Holy shit hire abreu as player-manager RIGHT NOW (Leury as bench coach so he stays on the bench) — John Montagu (@John_Montagu) October 5, 2022

Will Jose Abreu leave? It remains to be seen. However, he’s got just one year remaining on his deal and will be a UFA in 2023. At 36 years old, Abreu doesn’t have many years left in him, but the Cuban continues to remain productive.

In 2022, he played 157 games and hit .304 with 15 home runs. There is definitely question marks around his future with the White Sox but Abreu is still appreciative of all the support he’s received over the years:

“I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back,” Abreu said through the team’s translator. “These were a special nine years and I hope that [there’s going to be more]. But until now, it’s been very special. And I’m going to be forever grateful for them.”

Jose Abreu is more than just a great player. He’s been a clubhouse leader and mentor for all the young players on this roster. Whether he moves on or not, the organization will always appreciate the slugger.