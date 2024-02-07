Romancing Miss Emmy...

The much-awaited third season of Bridgerton will be premiering the first part on May 16 and the second on June 13. What it will not be doing is qualify for the 2024 Emmys, Variety reported.

Here's the thing: Bridgerton season three's part one will only have four episodes and part two will have the same number. Even though the series qualifies according to the Emmy's eligibility calendar, another rule states that a show should have at least six episodes in order to be considered for the top drama and comedy series categories.

Bridgerton and the Emmys

Previously, shows like the Netflix period drama were able to submit for consideration after the Emmys deadline due to the “hangover rule.” This allows any show that ends its season after the May 31 deadline to submit for Emmy nominations, so long as the show wrapped before the nomination-round voting began. The Handmaid's Tale made use of this rule. However, the Television Academy abolished it in July 2022.

Under the current rules, Bridgerton will have to wait until the 2025 Emmy Awards to submit for nomination.

Netflix has no worries though on this year's Emmy front. Combined with the strikes and several award faves ending their runs, the streaming platform still has The Crown, the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender as well as sci-fi series 3 Body Problem to submit for nomination.

That leaves Bridgerton season three to be enjoyed without having to think heavily about the Emmys. This season will focus on Colin Bridgerton (from Julia Quinn's fourth novel in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton) and SPOILER ALERT Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington. Luke Newton (Colin) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) are returning to reprise their roles.

Series regulars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton née Sharma, now Viscountess Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Viscount Bridgerton) and Julie Andrews (the voice of Lady Whistledown).

Joining them this season are Daniel Francis (Marcus Anderson), James Phoon (Harry Dankworth) and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling).

Bridgerton's season one earned 12 Emmy nods, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Drama Actor for Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings.

While season three is taken from Quinn's fourth novel, the third book An Offer From a Gentleman may be the basis of season four.

The Bridgerton siblings

Just so everybody's aware, the Bridgerton siblings are all named in alphabetical order. Season one gave us the eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) who married Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Page) from the novel, The Duke and I. The second season was Anthony's story from the book The Viscount Who Loved Me.

If Netflix intends to finish the series, all the books are available for reference. The fifth book is Eloise's (Claudia Jessie) story, To Sir Phillip with Love; sixth is Francesca's (Ruby Stokes, although Netflix may hire an older actress) When He Was Wicked; seventh is Hyacinth's (Florence Hunt) It's In His Kiss and the eighth is the youngest Gregory's (Will Tilston) On the Way to the Wedding.

Since Queen Charlotte's story was told right before the third season, if Netflix still feels generous towards the Bridgertons, they could also adapt the matriarch Lady Violet's (Ruth Gemmell) story as well.