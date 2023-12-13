Netflix has announced the premiere date of Bridgerton's third season, Parts 1 and 2. The upcoming show will focus on Penelope and Colin.

Bridgerton's season three is set to be released on May 16, 2024 and it's “ultra-sexy” and all, according to Deadline. But there's a catch: it's ultra-sexy in two parts.

Part two will premiere on June 13. The series will be broken in two parts with a total of eight episodes.

The third season will feature the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), known on social media as #Polin.

A Bridgerton overview… so far

The series is based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels. The first book, The Duke and I and the basis of the show's first season, told the story of Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) and the oldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). The second season was based on the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, about the Viscount Bridgerton Antony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the Bridgerton children, and Kate Sheffield — Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the show.

The upcoming third season is based on the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. It tells the story of Penelope who has long harbored a crush on her best friend's Eloise (Claudia Jessie) brother Colin. However, after hearing how he disparaged her last season, she has elected to give up. But she's also decided to that it's time to seriously look for a husband. Penelope prefers someone who will give her enough freedom so that she can continue leading a double life as society's worst nightmare, Lady Whistledown.

Despite her acerbic pen, she's not exactly confident in real life so her marriage mart attempts fail. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his travels with a new look and new sense of confidence. But he's dejected at having lost Penelope's friendship.

He's eager to win back her favor so he offers to teach her how to be confident so she can find a husband this season. However, the student proves to more than equal to the task which makes Colin take a step back and assess whether he wants to be just friends with Penelope or perhaps something more.

Penelope is still on the outs with Eloise, who has found an unlikely confidant. And the youngest Featherington's attempts at securing a husband makes it difficult for her to continue leading a double life.

Out of the Shadows

Tudum revealed an episode title last year, Out of the Shadows, with the introduction voiced by Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

“Dearest gentle reader,” Whistledown intoned, “we've been apart for far too long. At last, London's smart set has made its return, and so too has this author.”

She continued, “As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind, of course, is, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year proves to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”