During The Draymond Green Show, Chris Paul discussed how his initial dislike for JJ Redick led him to believe they would make great teammates.

Chris Paul was the latest guest on The Draymond Green Show podcast and no topic in his career was off-limits. Amongst the many things that he spoke about with Green, Paul spoke about his time with the Clippers and how he wanted JJ Redick to join him in Los Angeles even though he didn't like him.

“When Doc Rivers hit me and told me we had a chance to get JJ Redick, and when I say I ain't like JJ, I could not stand [him]… I said, Let's get him. Because I know guys that are competitors, we got a lot alike.” —Chris Paul 😅 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/bODt7ndLGo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

Paul started off speaking about his personal rivalry with Redick in college.

“So in college, me and JJ couldn't stand each other. We got in a fight, got into it. And I'll never forget. I was standing in my closet in L.A. when Doc Rivers hit me and told me we had a chance to get JJ Redick. And when I say I ain't like JJ, I could not stand JJ. And as soon as Doc said it, I said, ‘Let's get him.' Because I know guys that are competitors, we got a lot alike,”

He then used his experience with JJ Reddick to draw a parallel in his beef with Draymond Green and his shocking trade to the Warriors last summer.

“We alike in a lot of ways and that's why, I mean, I'm sure we'll talk about it at some point, but when the trade happened, for me to come to the Warriors and knowing our history, I knew that that would be a conversation, but I knew basketball-wise, he ain't on the same type of energy I'm on. You know what I mean? . And so, like you said, I'm a believer in that, you know, some people will say, my competitiveness is the best thing about me and the worst thing about me, but at the end of the day is who I am.”

Ironically, JJ Redick talked about his side of the story on Taylor Rooks's podcast in December 2022. Redick spoke about the talk that He and Paul had about him joining the roster.

“We had, I think, texted during free agency, but it was so brief. It wasn't a real conversation. So we talked there and like I was kind of like, I don't know how this is going to go. Like, is he, is he going to be an asshole to me? Like he's been an asshole to me my entire existence of knowing him. And we both had gotten invited to Brandon Bass's wedding. That summer. So Brandon was my teammate, um, in Orlando originally, then again with the Clippers later on, but so we go to Houston, and I like saw him walking in the hotel. I was, we were sitting, you know, I think we were in the restaurant or whatever, so I texted wedding? He's like, yeah. I said, come down when you're ready. Chelsea and I were just waiting to go. So, so he came down, and we chatted for like two hours, and it was like, oh, I'm gonna really like this guy. I'm gonna really like this guy. In, in some ways, we are wired the same way.”

Paul & JJ were an electric backcourt, leading the Clippers to several successful seasons. Although they were never able to get over the playoff hump in the Lob City area and win a championship, they played a fun brand of basketball.