Paul needed a pep talk from his wife before speaking with Draymond.

The beef between Draymond Green and Chris Paul was a known issue throughout the league before the two became teammates on the Golden State Warriors.

The two stars truly did not like each other, but once Paul was acquired by the Warriors, the two needed to work things out.

Paul and Green talked about overcoming their issues in an interview with Bleacher Report, and Paul said that he needed a pep talk from his wife to make it happen:

“You know my wife, Jada, and it's funny man. Like I remember because we went to the Bel-Air Hotel and she was almost giving me a pep talk before I left the house. She's like, ‘all right now be cool, you good?' She was doing all that. It's so crazy man, to know so many mutual people, you know what I mean? I think about Shayla and all these people who like, ‘man y'all need to talk, y'all need to talk' and we went to lunch there and we ended up being there for hours, you know what I mean. Hours, man. And I tell you and that's where like just maturity, adults, or whatnot. Being able to sit and talk and actually listen to each other and know that you both in a place where, even though we haven’t gotten along for a long time, at this point in my career I need him.”

Green this week named off his top-5 Warriors teammates of all-time, and despite their history, Paul made the list.

Communication solves everything, as the two Warriors stars demonstrate.

Paul, Green, and the rest of the Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.