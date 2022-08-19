Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants

Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.

According to Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Pujols joked that he will be back in a year as a spectator to heckle his fellow Cardinals icons.

“Yeah, I’ve been hearing one more year,” Albert Pujols said. “Sure, I’ll be here one more year. I’m going to come and see Yadi and Waino pitch and yell something like, ‘Why didn’t you guys retire?’ Yeah. I’ll definitely be here, for sure. Watching these guys. From the stands. For sure.”

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright are three of the key players behind the Cardinals’ success over the past two decades that featured World Series wins in 2006 and 2011. All three of them are in the twilight of their careers with Pujols retiring after this season, Molina possibly joining him and Wainwright not being too far behind them.

Wainwright is still able to contribute at a strong level, as his stellar collection of off-speed pitches has allowed him to chew through innings and post a 3.11 ERA at the age of 40. Pujols has been raking this season, posting a .814 OPS with 11 home runs in 68 games, but is not built to be an everyday player. Molina has a .505 OPS in 51 games, so his career is not likely to go much longer.

Although this is the end of a true era for the Cardinals as they say goodbye to the legendary Albert Pujols, they will get to usher in the next one with stars already in place and send off their legends on a winning team.