Cardinals legend Albert Pujols joins Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron with unreal home run feat

Even as St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has nothing left to prove in the majors, he is still continuing to bolster his already impressive Baseball Hall of Fame resume.

In the third inning of the Cardinals’ series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Pujols was called to pinch hit for Brendan Donovan. With two outs and the bases loaded, Pujols essentially put the game away with a grand slam that brought those in attendance at Busch Stadium up to their feet in sheer awe.

HOME RUN NO. 690 FOR ALBERT PUJOLS IS OH SO GRAND!!! TV: Bally Sports Midwest

— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) August 18, 2022

This home run is the 690th of Pujols’ career, which has him at a mere six homers away from moving into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth most in MLB history. More so, this grand slam was also the 16th that he has slugged. As noted by MLB.com’s John Denton, the 11-time All-Star now sits at a tie with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Dave Kingman on this historic list.

#STLCards great Albert Pujols now has 16 career grand slams, tying him for 10th all-time with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman. Also, it is his 6th career pinch-hit HR. However, it was the first pinch-hit grand slam of his 22-year career. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 18, 2022

Overall, Rodriguez is the all-time leader in grand slams with 25.

Even at this late stage in his career, Pujols simply continues to reach astounding feats. And while he may end up falling short of amounting to 700 home runs, he is at the least inching closer to Rodriguez on the all-time home runs list.

For now, the Cardinals will be looking ahead to a combined eight straight road matchups against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.