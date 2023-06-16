Kylie Jenner's company, Kylie Cosmetics, is being sued by one of their hired models. The model, Sasha Palma, claims she wasn't being paid on time for a couple of photoshoots she did for the company. Now she's suing for compensation totaling $120,000, per TMZ.

Palma was hired for a couple of photoshoots for Kylie Cosmetics products back in 2020. In documents detailing the allegations, Palma worked for two one-day shoots back in June and August of 2020 at a daily rate of $2,000. She claims Jenner's company missed her pay day deadline by more than 30 days both times.

Since Kylie Jenner's company missed the deadline both times, Palma claims they owe her $60,000 penalties for each missed deadline, totaling $120,000. The model claims they were certainly able to pay on time, but they chose not to do so.

However, a representative for Jenner's brand spoke up. According to them, Palma was paid before the NET 45 days, as detailed in the invoice for both shoots. This representative also says they have documentation or proof of this as well.

And according to a TMZ source close to Jenner, it's possible the model's agent could have withheld payment from Palma, for some reason. But if this were the case, it wouldn't be on Jenner's beauty company.

The source also said that Palma asked the company for a recommendation, which the brand didn't do for her. And despite the lawsuit and the missed payment claims, the model's team also tried to get more work with the cosmetic company after the 2020 photo shoots.