In the recent Hulu trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner addressed the unrealistic beauty standards her family helped perpetuate, per E! News. The youngest Jenner shared, “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner family has been at the forefront of toxic beauty standards. As A-list celebrities and massive social media influencers, they’re at the forefront of most media consumption. There’s hardly a person that hasn’t heard the name Kardashian. From cosmetic enhancements, to photo shop, to alleged plastic surgery, and to even makeup and fashion empires, the Kardashians’ fame and notoriety have allowed them to set the beauty standards of their choosing. But even they presumably felt the pressure to be perfect all the time.

If you recall the “Kylie Jenner lip challenge” all the way back in 2015, young children and teens, especially girls, were sucking on small cups to make their lips larger—like Kylie Jenner’s. Some of the results of this game have actually hurt the people that participated, bursting veins, caused mild to severe bruising, and clots and bleeding because of the lack of proper information about the activity.

While it’s a positive move on Jenner’s part to reconcile with the lasting impact on society her and her family have created, there’s still a long way to go to undo the standards they’ve set. As a family with a huge platform, their reach would be further and greater. And it’s got to be more than a conversation to ensure a lasting impact. There needs to be actual movement towards creating a better standard that allows anyone to participate and celebrate their bodies and beauty.

Stream The Kardashians season 3 on May 25th on Hulu and Disney+.