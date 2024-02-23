Get ready for an action-packed night of hockey when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Edmonton Oilers. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Wild-Oilers prediction and pick will be made.
In an attempt to keep their heads above water when it comes to playoff contention, the Wild enter this showdown with a 26-24-6 record and have accumulated a total of 58 points up until this point. With their postseason chances on the fringe, it is clear that Minnesota needs every win they can get down the stretch.
Few teams in the league are as exciting as the high-flying Oilers. Overall, Edmonton is right in the thick of the playoff race with a 33-18-2 record and have 68 points with a week left in the month of February. Despite being 12 points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the lead in the Central Division Standings, the Oilers are clearly not to be messed with.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Wild-Oilers Odds
Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +158
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -192
Over: 6.5 (-132)
Under: 6.5 (+108)
How to Watch Wild vs. Oilers
Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arguably enough, these are the types of games that the Wild need to win to make their case that they belong among the playoff-contending teams in the league. After falling short in two of their last three contests, the Wild could end up hopping back on the saddle if they are able to withstand the scoring flurry of Edmonton especially in the penalty-killing department. On paper, the numbers suggest that this may be a difficult concept for Minnesota to grasp.
At the moment, the Wild are statistically the worst penalty-killing team that hockey has to offer. In fact, Minnesota is only keeping the puck out of the back of the net when at a man's disadvantage 74.5% of the time. In comparison to Edmonton's 26.3% conversion rate when on the power-play, Minny will have to find a way to put a halt to things in a big way.
Luckily, the Wild are slightly above average on the offensive end of the rink and could end up with plenty of good looks in front of the crease. Shockingly, an unlikely hero of late for Minnesota has been the red-hot Joel Eriksson Ek who has recorded a ridiculous 12 points in his last five games. It couldn't hurt to get the Swedish native involved even more than usual, right?
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
While it is general knowledge that the Oilers calling card is with the puck in their possession, did you know that Edmonton also possesses a locker room full of fighters? In a must-see matchup with Boston, it was the Oilers that saw themselves trailing by three goals before storming back and forcing overtime. Ultimately, Edmonton did end up falling short in crushing fashion, but the fight that this team has shown so far this year is a scary thought for opposing teams trying to hold leads against the Oilers.
In addition to these comeback kids fighting tooth and nail, Edmonton boasts one of if not the best players to grace the ice in today's game. Not needing an introduction, Connor McDavid is an absolute freak when he laces up the skates and tapes his stick. Most recently, McDavid could be embarking on some of his more stellar play of the season as he has amassed a whopping 14 assists over the last five games. Simply put, there aren't any playmakers on Minnesota's roster with the sheer speed that McDavid possesses, and the 27-year-old center could present a plethora of nightmare matchups across the board for the Wild.
However, if Edmonton is planning on defending their home ice with a spread-covering victory, the key to success will fall on the shoulders of Stuart Skinner bouncing back in between the pipes. Of course, Skinner has endured his fair share of struggles lately including surrendering four or more goals in three of his last four games. To make matters worse, Skinner has given up a hefty 21 goals in his past handful of starts. The one thing about the Wild that could be dangerous for the Oilers is their scoring ability, so Skinner needs to get it together before it starts to cost his team.
Final Wild-Oilers Prediction & Pick
In this Western Conference tilt, take the Oilers to overwhelm the Wild with their offensive prowess and to cover in cruising fashion.
Final Wild-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (+122)