By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. From there, Alabama will then be on the lookout to find Anderson’s replacement.

Among the players who Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding will provide an opportunity to replace Anderson is Jihaad Campbell. The former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy has played in eight games in his ongoing freshman campaign, and he has so far recorded a mere one tackle. The versatile linebacker has also featured on special teams for the SEC powerhouse.

For Anderson, he sees plenty of potential in Campbell. During a press conference on Thursday ahead of Alabama’s Sugar Bowl clash against Kansas State, Anderson noted that the freshman will be “unstoppable” when he fully learns the team’s playbook.

Over the regular season, Campbell had a front-row seat to not only watch the likes of Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o on the field, but he also sure learned much from them as well.

For now, Alabama has its sights set on the 2022 Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, where Anderson will look to do what he can to help the Crimson Tide clinch an 11-win campaign.