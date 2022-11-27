Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn on Saturday sure meant a bit more to quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Unless they decide to shock the college football world by electing to return to Alabama for next season, the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl victory on Saturday was the last game for Young and Anderson at Bryant-Denny Stadium. And unless Alabama ends up earning a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff, they each could opt to not play in the team’s non-CFP bowl game and instead turn their attention to preparing for next year’s NFL Draft.

For Alabama head coach Nick Saban, he has been much appreciative of the grand impact that Young and Anderson have so far left on the program both on and off the field.

“I think those two guys not only have been great players for the University of Alabama, they’ve been great leaders for our team,” Saban said during his post-game press conference.

“They’ve been great ambassadors for this university in the way they have represented themselves and they’ve set a marvelous example for any upcoming young person who plays sports to emulate them in terms of how they go about what they do, the class and character they have.”

Anderson was a keen contributor in Alabama’s national title-winning run over the 2020 campaign. On the other hand, one could make a strong case that Young is the best quarterback to ever play at Alabama.

For now, Alabama awaits the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season coming up on Dec. 4.