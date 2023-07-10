Will Smith wished his son Jaden Smith a happy 25th birthday, but included a little roast to go with it. In his birthday tribute for his son, the older Smith joked that he had kids at his son's age, per TooFab.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It's crazy that you're 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old … I'm just sayin'…,” Will Smith wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of him and his son.

The actor, now 54, and his then-wife Sheree Zampino welcomed their first child, son Trey, when he was just 24 in 1992. The two divorced three years later, and Smith eventually married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. They share Willow, 22, and Jaden Smith.

So far, none of the children have had children, but they have had successful careers in music and show biz like their parents.

Jaden is best known for his rap career, however, he's also worked on multiple big screen projects. He's starred in films such as The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid with his father. He also starred in After Earth alongside his father, but at the time, Smith revealed in his memoir, Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor.

“After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure, and what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him,” Smith said.

“We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership,” wrote the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star. “At fifteen years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids.”