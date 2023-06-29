Jada Pinkett Smith gave an uplifting Red Table Talk update. After the show was cancelled by Facebook Watch back in April, there was questions surrounding the return of the discussion show. While promoting her new memoir, Smith said that the show was “definitely coming back.”

“We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us,” Jada Pinkett Smith told People. “And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing.”

“Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book,” she said. “We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey as well.”

As for her memoir, this was Smith's chance to tell her story. “So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT.”

“I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself,” she said.

“In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey,” she added. “I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

Smith co-hosted Red Table Talk with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. After the disbanding of Meta, Facebook's parent company, Smith released a statement about “finding a new home.”

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come,” she wrote.