The Dallas Wings have quietly become one of the top teams in the WNBA. While the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun have been the top three teams in the league for the entire season, the Wings have solidified themselves as the fourth best team in the WNBA under new head coach Latricia Trammell. They recently clinched a playoff berth and will earn homecourt in the first round in the playoffs. A big reason for their solid season has been the play of center Kalani Brown. The Wings received concerning news though this weekend when it was announced that Kalani Brown was ruled out against the Indiana Fever as she was placed into league health and safety protocols.

https://x.com/wingsbulletin/status/1698400144301969588?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Kalani Brown was originally signed by the Wings this season to a training camp contract. She was one of the final roster cuts as the regular season began, but she was soon brought back on a hardship contract. The Wings terminated her hardship contract and were able to sign her to a standard contract so she could remain on the team for the rest of the year.

This season, Brown has suited up in 29 games for the Wings including five starts in 16.7 minutes per game. She's been averaging 7.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 62.2 percent shooting from the field and 79.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brown was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played one season for the Sparks and has also played for the Atlanta Dream.