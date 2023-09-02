The top three teams in the WNBA this season have been the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. But the Dallas Wings have quietly cemented themselves as a top four team in the league. Led by the star duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, both of whom were named to the All-Star team, the Wings are a potentially dangerous team come playoff time. The team made sure of that when they clinched a postseason berth this past week. Sabally and Wings head coach Latricia Trammell spoke via Mavs Moneyball about what it means to have clinched a playoff berth.

“There's so much going on right now. We clinched, we're happy for our coach who got her first playoff berth, and happy for the team because everyone is playing so great, as well as my individual performance,” Sabally said.

Head coach Latricia Trammell, in her first year as head coach of the Wings, really wanted this moment for her team.

“It's a heaviness lifted because you want it so bad for your players and the organization. There were times on the bench tonight when I was yelling a bit more than usual and they [players] asked what's wrong and I said I just want this so badly for you all. It's an exciting time but it's not over. We're going to enjoy this though. We still have a lot more work to do. I'm so proud of them. I'm honored, blessed and grateful that I'm going on this journey with them,” Latricia Trammell said.

Sabally has certainly done her part to make sure the Wings make the playoffs. She's averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals.