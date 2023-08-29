New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart reacted to a 94-85 win over the Las Vegas Aces in the Barclays Center on Monday.

″(We're) making sure that we're all aware that every moment matters,” Stewart said, via Associated Press Sports Reporter Doug Feinberg. “We have to make sure we don't miss opportunities … it's the experience, it's having been in these big moments in playoff-type situations, and continuing to build off that.”

Four New York starters scored in double digits during Monday's matchup. Breanna Stewart ended the night with 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu added a team-leading 25 points, while forward Betnijah Laney and guard Courtney Vandersloot scored 17 points apiece.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Liberty have won their last four games after falling to the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 17. New York defeated the Aces in the Commissioner's Cup Championship a few days before behind double-doubles from Vandersloot and Liberty forward Jonquel Jones. New York guard Marine Johannes scored 17 points off the bench in the Commissioner's Cup Final.

Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists during her first season with New York. The 2018 WNBA MVP signed with the Liberty in February after spending six seasons with the Seattle Storm, where she helped guide Seattle to two championships in 2018 and 2020.

New York is 1.5 games behind the Aces for second place in the WNBA standings. The Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx took spots behind it. The Sun, Liberty and Aces have clinched spots in the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty clinched their place behind a franchise-best 22-6 start to the season, according to an August release.

The Liberty will tip off against the Sun at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday in the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcasted on ION.