A matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes may be just what the doctor ordered for a Wisconsin Badgers team looking to get back on track. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Iowa prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Wisconsin has already beaten the Hawkeyes this season, pulling off an 83-72 win in the first game of the new year. The Badgers lost four games in a row at the beginning of February, including three on the road. They stepped in the right direction on Tuesday evening when they defeated Ohio State 62-54. The teams' prior matchup this season was a close affair, heading into halftime tied at 32-32. However, the Badgers outscored the Hawkeyes 51-40 in the second half.

Iowa took another loss on the road on Wednesday when they lost 78-66 to Maryland. Peyton Sandort led the way for Iowa, scoring 19 points. Tony Perkins was an issue for Iowa, as he missed ten of 13 shots from the field. However, Perkins was the team's best player in their first matchup with Wisconsin. He led all scorers with 25 points. They will need more of that in this game, as Perkins leads the team in points and assists per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Iowa Odds

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Iowa: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

After their recent struggles, Wisconsin will be happy for a matchup with the Hawkeyes. Despite the Hawkeyes being a better team over the past few seasons, Wisconsin has dominated the season series since 2022. They've won four straight games over Iowa and have covered the spread in six consecutive games. The Hawkeyes have been abysmal against the spread despite alternating wins over their last ten games. They've covered just one game out of the past eight.

Wisconsin's offense will hope to get back on track in this game, as they've been struggling over the recent losing streak. A matchup with Iowa's defense presents the perfect opportunity. The Hawkeyes are one of the worst defensive units in the country. They allow 78 points per game and are also one of the worst rebounding teams, giving opponents plenty of second-chance opportunities.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but they face Wisconsin at a great time. The Badgers are 2-7-1 against the spread over their last ten games, which includes a four-game losing streak at the beginning of February. Wisconsin's points per game has dropped eight points over their past five games, averaging 65.4. Wisconsin's defense has remained steady, but the Iowa offense will give trouble. Iowa is 17th in the country, averaging 83.5 points per game.

Wisconsin has plenty of experience playing on the road this season, and it hasn't been a fun time. They are 3-6 away from the Kohl Center. The Hawkeyes haven't been much better away from home, but at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, they are 11-3 and have won two consecutive games.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick

The Badgers are still licking their wounds after a four-game losing streak that included three outright losses as favorites. The Badgers need to get it together to not fall out of the picture in the Big Ten. Iowa is a perfect matchup to get things back on track. The Hawkeyes have been just as bad against the spread over their last ten games, and the Badgers have demonstrated plenty of success over Iowa lately. If the Badgers can hold the Iowa offense at bay, expect the Badgers to break their five-game against the spread losing skid.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -1.5 (-105)