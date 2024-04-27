The Kansas Jayhawks began the 2023-24 season as a top ranked team in the country. But as the season progressed, it turned into a little bit of a disappointing campaign. A big reason though was the injury hits to Hunter Dickson and Kevin McCullar, neither of whom were able to play during the NCAA Tournament. But the Kansas has bolstered their roster this offseason, including the latest addition of former Alabama wing Rylan Griffen through the transfer portal as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The Jayhawks finished the season with an overall record of 23-11 and 10-8 in Big 12 Conference play. They began the season 14-1, but then stumbled a bit during conference play. They were upset in the Big 12 Conference Tournament by Cincinnati, but still qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas defeated Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but lost in the round of 32 in a blowout against Gonzaga. The Jayhawks got a huge boost though this week with the news that Hunter Dickinson would return for the 2024-25 season.
The Jayhawks have only lost one player so far to the transfer portal in Arterio Morris so far. Kansas won the 2022 national championship.
Rylan Griffen can have a breakout season for Kansas
Rylan Griffen joins a strong transfer portal haul for the Jayhawks ahead of the 2024-25 season. Including Griffen, Kansas has four incoming transfers, each capable of having a major impact for the upcoming season.
Joining is Griffen is former Wisconsin guard AJ Storr, former Florida guard Riley Kugel and former South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo. That group is highlighted by Storr who is a legit NBA prospect. But Griffen could have a breakout year for Kansas.
Griffen had a breakout year for Alabama this past season and is looking to continue his upward trajectory. Griffen made a solid impact coming off the bench in 37 games as a freshman during 2021-22. Last year, he moved into the starting lineup for Alabama and played a crucial role in their Final Four run.
Griffen started in 33 of the 36 games he played in at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 81 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The incoming transfers will also be accompanied by a solid 2024 recruiting class. Kansas will add five-star recruit Flory Bidunga from Kokomo High School and four-star recruit Rakease Passmore from Combine Academy. But they did lose the commitment of Labaron Philon.
Bill Self looking to bring Kansas back to national prominence
With Bill Self at the helm, the Jayhawks have been among the elite programs in the country. Self took over at Kansas in 2003 after having been an assistant coach from 1985-1986. He’s led the program to two national championships in 2008 and 2022.
Since Self has been at the helm, he’s complied an overall record of 579-138. Self has led the Jayhawks to the NCAA Tournament in every season he’s been head coach. They’ve advanced past the first round in all but two of his 21 seasons with the exception of the 2019-20 season which was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.