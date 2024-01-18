Selena Gomez and David Henrie are coming back for a Wizards of Waverly Place revival for Disney Channel.

Disney Channel's iconic Wizards of Waverly Place is coming back. And Selena Gomez and David Henrie are poised to come back.

A long-awaited sequel

Deadline reported that a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is coming with Gomez and Henrie. Gomez will star in the pilot and Henrie will be a regular. Some new stars, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos join the cast.

Brown will lead the series as a young wizard, Billie. Thiele plays Justin Russo's oldest son. Gianopulos will play Justin's wife, Giada, according to Deadline's report. Andy Fickman, who will executive produce along iwth Gomez, Henrie, Jed Elinoff, and Scott Thomas, will direct the pilot.

The new revival comes from Raven's Home creators Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. It will follow Justin Russo (David Henrie), who “has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two songs. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

This isn't the first reboot/sequel series to spawn from a popular children's sitcom. Paramount+ made three seasons of iCarly, a reboot of the popular sitcom.

Wizards of Waverly Place first debuted in 2007. The Disney Channel show launched the careers of David Henrie and Selena Gomez and ran until 2012. Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrerea, and David DeLuise starred in the series. They reunited in 2013 (sans Henrie)) for the TV reunion special, The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex.