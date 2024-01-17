Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first public appearance. The couple has been dating for six months.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had their red carpet debut at the Emmys on Monday night (Jan. 15). Gomez wore a strapless purple sequin dress and Blanco was wearing a striped suit with a black silk shirt. In a couple of photos shared on social media, there was one where Gomez had his arm around him as he grabbed her hand. In another video shared on E!'s Instagram, the couple was walking around a photo prop before hitting the award show.

Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for her work as an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. She also stars in the show as Mabel Mora.

The show also stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Cara Delevingne.

This marked Gomez and Blanca's first public appearance however, they haven't been shy about showing their newfound love on social media. In one photo the producer pulls the singer into an embrace with Gomez mid-laugh.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are in their honeymoon phase, and they want Us to know it. https://t.co/3zosBaxEKk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 28, 2023

In another photo, the two are staring at a pink mirror on the ceiling with Blanco holding onto her as she snaps the picture. He then shared a close-up selfie of her giving him a kiss on the cheek with the rest of his face out of frame.

Selena Gomez on Benny Blanco’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/ByEHTmVv3I — Selena Gomez India (@SelenaGmzIN) December 29, 2023

The last photo is a quick candid photo of the producer admiring the pink glass room.

Selena Gomez posts new photos with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/PZBoSJ1RKX — Pop Hive (@thepophive) December 28, 2023

What Selena Gomez's Friends & Family Think Of Benny Blanco

Gomez told fans she was dating the producer last month but apparently, they have been dating for six months. Her friends and family spoke up about how they felt about the pair's relationship.

“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

“Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values,” the source continues. “He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”