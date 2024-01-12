Can the Hawks stay perfect against the Wizards?

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of today's action. We head over to the Eastern Conference for a matchup between divisional rivals as the Washington Wizards (6-31) will take on the Atlanta Hawks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in their division and they're the second-to-last team overall in the Eastern Conference. They're currently riding a six-game losing streak and they've gone 1-9 in their last 10 game. They faced this Hawks team just six games ago and lost 126-130, so they'll be hoping for another competitive contest in this one.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and they sit at the 11-spot in the Eastern standings. They've been shaky over the last month and have lost the majority of their last 20 games. They've been a better team at home, however, and they'll be hoping to grab a win as betting favorites coming off a game just last night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hawks Odds

Washington Wizards: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Atlanta Hawks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 254.5 (-110)

Under: 254.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Wizards are in the midst of yet another losing streak and they can't seem to get their feet under them at this point of the season. They've been hit with injuries sporadically, but it's clear that their lack of a star player is beginning to become apparent as better teams in the East begin to pull away. Their losing streak began with a loss to this Hawks team. The Wizards were at home and saw a great game out of Kyle Kuzma as he scored 38 points. They only lost the game by four points and had a number of opportunities to tie the game up late, so expect them to fully believe in breaking their streak with a win here.

To win this game, the Wizards will have to focus on securing rebounds and keeping up in the scoring with the Hawks. Atlanta has an extremely potent offense and they can score buckets in bunches, so the Wizards will have to do everything to stay on pace with their offense. Their defense hasn't been great this season, but they can hang their hats on being one of the better passing teams in the league this year. It'll take a team effort to beat this Hawks team for the first time this season, but with their squad fully healthy, this could be their chance.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks haven't been playing much better over their recent stretch, but they are coming off a recent 139-132 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, Trae Young led the way with 28 points as he went toe-to-toe with Tyrese Maxey all game. Both Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson added 25 points of their own and the Hawks proved once again that their offense can keep up with the best teams in the NBA. If Jalen Johnson starts developing into a sure scorer for them, they could have one of the more dangerous scoring backcourts in all of the league. Still, they'll need their defense to catch up if they want to sustain winning through the middle of the season.

The Hawks will be coming into this game following a matchup with the Pacers last night, so they'll have to be diligent about starting fast and not allowing the Wizards to gain an advantage early. If they can find their shooting stroke and begin scoring at a high level early on, they should have enough offense to out-pace Washington. The Hawks also own the season series against Washington at 3-0 and have outscored them by a combined 41 points through the three meetings.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This should be another easy win for Atlanta as long as they can come out hot and not let their game from last night affect them too much. Their squad is healthy at the moment and they're coming in off a big win over the 76ers. The Wizards, on the other hand, are trending downwards once again and there's no reason to be backing them with any sort of confidence right now.

The Hawks have had great success over this Wizards team all season and I don't expect too many things to change for this meeting. For our prediction, let's roll with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread and pick up the win at home.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -8.5 (-110)