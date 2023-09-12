Zach Wilson's net worth in 2023 is $12 million. Wilson is a quarterback for the New York Jets and what a roller-coaster ride it's been. In a matter of months, Wilson went from the starting quarterback of the Jets to backup to Aaron Rodgers following his trade from the Green Bay Packers to being the starter once again when Rodgers injured his Achilles in Game 1 of the 2023 season. In this article, however, we will be talking about Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2023.

Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $12 million

Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $12 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as CAknowledge and Sportskeeda.

Zachary Kapono Wilson was born on Aug. 3, 1999, in Draper, Utah. His parents are Michael and Lisa Wilson, and he has three brothers and two sisters. He is part Hawaiian on his father’s side. Wilson was also diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as a child, and it is a trait that runs in his family.

During his high school years, he played as a quarterback for Corner Canyon High School. In his senior year, he had 24 touchdowns on 2,986 passing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns on 752 rushing yards.

Recruiting of Zach Wilson

Prior to his senior year, Wilson had already verbally committed to Boise State with a plan on graduating high school early so that he could enroll at the university to start his Boise State Broncos career early. However, more offers came in for the star QB, which made him decommit from Boise State to assess all the other options that are available to him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When a new school offered, I wanted to hear what they had to say,” Wilson said. “After a while, Boise wanted to know for sure what I wanted to do. They wanted me to be one hundred percent, and I wasn’t.”

The offers came rushing in from schools like Syracuse, Minnesota, California, and Oregon State. Despite that, no offer piqued the interest of Wilson more than the one made by Brigham Young University.

“I always knew the head coach at BYU [Kalani Sitake], and he was a great guy. When the offensive coordinator had changed and they found somebody who really wanted me [in Jeff Grimes], that was kind of what it was for me,” Wilson said. “If you can play in front of your family, there’s nothing better than that.”

Zach Wilson's career at BYU

Zach Wilson played as a true freshman for the BYU Cougars during the 2018 season. He made his first career start in their game against Hawaii, wherein he made history as the youngest quarterback to start a game for BYU at the age of 19 years and 22 months.

In the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl where the BYU Cougars faced the Western Michigan Broncos, Wilson threw 18 and completed 18 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead BYU to a dominant 49-18 win. Zach Wilson was named the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP for his spectacular performance.

He finished his freshman year with 9 games played and 7 starts, 120 completions in 182 attempts for 1,578 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also made 2 rushing touchdowns in 75 attempts and 221 rushing yards. This would, not exactly directly though, eventually help to contribute to Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2022.

In his third year, Wilson played and started in 12 games where he completed 247 out of 336 passes for a 73.5 completion rate — breaking the school record set by Steve Young. He also scored 33 touchdowns on 3,692 passing yards while rushing for 255 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl, BYU faced off against the UCF Knights where they picked up a dominant 49-23 win behind Zach Wilson’s 26 completions out of 34 attempts for 425 yards and three touchdowns en route to being named the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl MVP. By the end of the season, Wilson was named the 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

Zach Wilson finished his collegiate career with 30 total games played and 28 starts. He passed for 7,652 yards on 566 completions with only 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 642 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Zach Wilson is drafted by the Jets

He entered the draft as one of the top prospects at the quarterback position. The New York Jets took Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. On July 29, 2021, he signed a four-year $35.1 million deal with the Jets, including a $22.9 million signing bonus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Wilson (@zachwilson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Wilson (@zachwilson)

In his NFL debut season, the New York Jets had a record of 3-10 in the 13 games that Zach Wilson started. He missed four games due to injury. The 22-year-old quarterback also finished the season with 213 completions in 383 attempts for 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns.

His second season got off to a bad start when Wilson injured his knee in the preseason and missed the first three games of the regular season. After he returned, Wilson and the Jets offense struggled, which led to the Jets benching Wilson for a total of five games as they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

Wilson's erratic play led the Jets to trade for Aaron Rodgers prior to the 2023 season. However, Rodgers embraced a mentor role with Wilson, which could be important as Wilson takes over as the starter following Rodgers' injury, which at this stage of his life could be career-threatening. If Wilson can take the reins of the Jets offense and succeed, it can only be a huge boost to his future net worth.

Zach Wilson's endorsements

As for his endorsements, Zach Wilson signed with Nike and Chipotle even before the Jets picked him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Wilson (@zachwilson)

This is pretty cool 🙌 I just got my own bowl on the @ChipotleTweets app. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/06zvKPR6iw — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) April 20, 2021

He also has deals with brands like Bose, Traeger Grills, and Aptive Environmental. Due to his status, it is no surprise that he will eventually sign with more brands in the near future, especially when the wins start coming in for him and the New York Jets.

Nevertheless, did Zach Wilson’s net worth in 2023 surprise you?