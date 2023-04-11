David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Coming into the WNBA draft, Haley Jones from Stanford was one of the top overall prospects. She was projected to go as high as No. 2 in the draft to somewhere late in the first round. She ended up being drafted at No. 6 overall to the Atlanta Dream. Draft night is a big night for these players and it ranks pretty high in terms of the most important days of their life. Their brains are all over the place so it might be easy to forget things here and there and that certainly seemed to be the case for Jones. During her post draft media availability, Jones was informed by a reporter that she missed a phone call from her new Dream head coach Tanisha Wright.

A reporter broke the news to Haley she had missed a call from her new coach. Jones’s response was hilarious:#WNBADraft https://t.co/sjBkmJcm53 pic.twitter.com/Q6xtdjrqns — Claire Kuwana (@clairekuwana) April 11, 2023

“I’m so sorry,” Jones said through laughter. “I literally have not called anybody to grab my phone. I hugged my mom and dad, my brother. So when I get to my phone, I’ll call her back immediately. That is like the worst first impression to have, you missed a call from your new boss. The second I get to my phone, no matter how many missed calls I have, missed texts, I’m calling her immediately. I hope she knows how excited I am to get to the A.”

Haley Jones opted not to use her COVID year of extra eligibility and declared for the WNBA draft. She is a point forward type player who can run in transition and does well finding the open teammate. She can be efficient scoring around the basket and although her three-point percentage isn’t as high, that’s something that can be worked on. It’s safe to say Tanisha Wright is probably thrilled with the pick despite the missed call.