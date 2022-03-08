We have a blockbuster trade in the WNBA, with the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever pulling off a huge deal Tuesday featuring center Teaira McCowan going from the Fever to the Wings and multiple first-round picks changing hands.

Here are the details:

This is a whopper of a trade as the start of the 2022 WNBA regular season approaches in May. It’s a homecoming for McCowan, who hails from Texas and is surely excited to be playing in Dallas. The 6-foot-7 center put up solid numbers for the Fever last season, averaging a career-high 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game. She also shot a career-best 53.7% from the field.

Unfortunately, Indiana struggled to the tune of a 6-26 record in 2021, which was worst in the WNBA. The Fever are clearly looking to shake things up after a miserable season, as this is the second blockbuster trade they’ve been involved this offseason. They were also part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, which brought in Bria Hartley and a number of draft picks, two of which are being included in this latest deal.

The Wings made the WNBA Playoffs last season, but they were just 14-18 and ultimately got smashed in the postseason by the Sky, who went on to win the WNBA title. Dallas is looking to take a step forward after a mediocre campaign and will hope McCowan will be a steady presence for them in the middle.