Arsenal clashes with Bayern Munich! Catch the Women’s Champions League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.
The Gunners hope to overturn the lead by the Bavarians at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-0 defeat in Bavaria last week. Arsenal looks to build some momentum after a 5-1 outing against Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.
Bayern Munchen Frauen is on a 14-game winning streak. Utilizing their four-day rest, Stern des Südens hopes to make a seven-game winning streak as travelers in this game.
The winner of the tie will face either PSG or Wolfsburg in the last four.
Here are the Arsenal-Bayern Munich soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women’s Champions League Odds: Arsenal-Bayern Munich Odds
Arsenal: -120
Bayern Munich: +280
Draw: +260
Over 2.5 Goals: -142
Under 2.5 Goals: +102
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
TV: DAZN
Stream: Youtube (UEFA Women’s Champions League)
Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT
*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Arsenal Can Beat Bayern Munich
Arsenal reached the quarterfinals after finishing first in Group C, tallying a 4-1-1 record and overcoming Lyon, Juventus, and Zurich. Arsenal had a 19 goals and a +14 goal-differential. They are currently in fourth place in the Fa Women’s Super League with a 12-1-2 record, one point behind Machester United and Manchester City.
Arsenal plays FCB at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening chasing a 1-0 deficit. The Gunners were especially dominant in the second half of that encounter but could not find the goal they wanted and deserved. Arsenal held their own in that game, having won the shot count 25-16.
Arsenal rebounded from their continental disappointment with a resounding 5-1 win at north London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday. Caitlin Foord scored a brace, while Victoria Pelova provided two assists to inspire the Gunners to victory. Arsenal hopes to maintain a good record on its home turf. They are unbeaten in seven games at home across all competitions, winning six.
The Gunners need to win this game to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-final for the first time since 2013 alive. Therefore, Jonas Eidevall’s side has to score at least one goal in regular time.
Jodie Taylor and Giovana Queiroz are not eligible for this competition after not being registered in the squad. Victoria Pelova is pushing for a start after an impressive north London derby performance. Manuela Zinsberger should also return in goal after being rested at the weekend. Arsenal will be without Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, and Steph Catley for this game. Lina Hurtig has been left of April’s Sweden squad and is a fitness doubt but could make the bench. Frida Maanum is expected to lead Arsenal’s attack; she has four goals and three assists in this tourney.
Why Bayern Munich Can Beat Arsenal
German powerhouses Bayern Munich – who matched Barcelona’s points tally in the group stage – hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Bayern is also the leading team in the Women’s Bundesliga, tallying a 14-1-1 record, along with 43 points and 43 goals scored in Germany’s domestic league.
Bayern Munich triumphed 1-0 over Wolfsburg at home in the Women’s Bundesliga. Georgia Stanway scored the winner from the spot with six minutes remaining. The Germans will now turn their attention back to the continent as they seek to secure qualification for the semifinals. The Germans are one of just two teams still in the quarter-finals who have yet to appear in a UWCL final, but they announced their ambitions in the first leg in Germany at the Allianz Arena when Lea Schuller headed them ahead. Bayern Munich is aiming to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal for the third time.
The Bavarians have been defensively resolute in recent weeks, having conceded just once in ten games and have not conceded in seven outings. Their defense will have to come to the fore once again if they are to leave north London with a positive result.
Linda Dallmann and Giulia Gwinn are long-term absentees. Carolin Simon and Tainara are also unavailable here, although all four will still make the trip to London to support their teammates. Franziska Kett and Glodis Perla Viggosdottir are both at risk of missing the next European match – whether this season or next season – if they pick up another yellow card.
Alexander Straus will need to rely on the heroics of Georgia Stanway and Klara Buhl, as each has three goals in this competition. Lea Schuller has two goals for the team while seven other players have also found the back of the net at least once. Bayern averages 2.1 goals in the Champions League, as well as 10.3 total shots, 3.3 corners, and a 50.6% ball possession rate.
Final Arsenal-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick
Arsenal should be able to hold up on their own, but the absence of Mead and Miedema will be greatly felt in this game. Bookmarkers and analysts are expecting a tight match in this game, but Bayern will be moving on to the next round of this competition.