Arsenal clashes with Bayern Munich! Catch the Women’s Champions League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.

The Gunners hope to overturn the lead by the Bavarians at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-0 defeat in Bavaria last week. Arsenal looks to build some momentum after a 5-1 outing against Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.

Bayern Munchen Frauen is on a 14-game winning streak. Utilizing their four-day rest, Stern des Südens hopes to make a seven-game winning streak as travelers in this game.

The winner of the tie will face either PSG or Wolfsburg in the last four.

Here are the Arsenal-Bayern Munich soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Women’s Champions League Odds: Arsenal-Bayern Munich Odds

Arsenal: -120

Bayern Munich: +280

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

TV: DAZN

Stream: Youtube (UEFA Women’s Champions League)

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Bayern Munich

Arsenal reached the quarterfinals after finishing first in Group C, tallying a 4-1-1 record and overcoming Lyon, Juventus, and Zurich. Arsenal had a 19 goals and a +14 goal-differential. They are currently in fourth place in the Fa Women’s Super League with a 12-1-2 record, one point behind Machester United and Manchester City.

Arsenal plays FCB at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening chasing a 1-0 deficit. The Gunners were especially dominant in the second half of that encounter but could not find the goal they wanted and deserved. Arsenal held their own in that game, having won the shot count 25-16.

Arsenal rebounded from their continental disappointment with a resounding 5-1 win at north London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday. Caitlin Foord scored a brace, while Victoria Pelova provided two assists to inspire the Gunners to victory. Arsenal hopes to maintain a good record on its home turf. They are unbeaten in seven games at home across all competitions, winning six.

Why Bayern Munich Can Beat Arsenal

German powerhouses Bayern Munich – who matched Barcelona’s points tally in the group stage – hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Bayern is also the leading team in the Women’s Bundesliga, tallying a 14-1-1 record, along with 43 points and 43 goals scored in Germany’s domestic league.

Bayern Munich triumphed 1-0 over Wolfsburg at home in the Women’s Bundesliga. Georgia Stanway scored the winner from the spot with six minutes remaining. The Germans will now turn their attention back to the continent as they seek to secure qualification for the semifinals. The Germans are one of just two teams still in the quarter-finals who have yet to appear in a UWCL final, but they announced their ambitions in the first leg in Germany at the Allianz Arena when Lea Schuller headed them ahead. Bayern Munich is aiming to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal for the third time.

The Bavarians have been defensively resolute in recent weeks, having conceded just once in ten games and have not conceded in seven outings. Their defense will have to come to the fore once again if they are to leave north London with a positive result.

Alexander Straus will need to rely on the heroics of Georgia Stanway and Klara Buhl, as each has three goals in this competition. Lea Schuller has two goals for the team while seven other players have also found the back of the net at least once. Bayern averages 2.1 goals in the Champions League, as well as 10.3 total shots, 3.3 corners, and a 50.6% ball possession rate.

Final Arsenal-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick

Arsenal should be able to hold up on their own, but the absence of Mead and Miedema will be greatly felt in this game. Bookmarkers and analysts are expecting a tight match in this game, but Bayern will be moving on to the next round of this competition.

Final Arsenal-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick: Bayern Munich (+280), Under 2.5 goals (+102)