Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout boasted about Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson after Team USA’s 12-1 win over Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

“He’s a star,” Trout said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “There’s no other way to put it. I put his swing the other way with anybody.”

Tim Anderson went 2-3 with a single, triple and a walk. The White Sox star also had a RBI, scored two runs and stole a base. Team USA scored nine runs in the first inning, and while Anderson did not have any of the run scoring hits in that inning, Mike Trout had his World Baseball Classic moment, hitting a three-run home run to cap off the scoring in the first inning.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa also praised Anderson.

“What a talented ballplayer,” Mark DeRosa said, via Rogers. “Giving us a spark, giving us an edge in the lineup, in the dugout… I wanted him in there today. Today was a big game for us.”

Anderson, normally a shortstop, played second base for Team USA, while Trea Turner played shortstop. Anderson played shortstop in Team USA’s loss to Team Mexico on Sunday, while Jeff McNeil played second base. As noted above, he wanted to get Anderson in the lineup, so he let him play second base while Trea Turner played shortstop.

The win moves Team USA to 2-1, and they sit atop of Pool C. Tuesday is an off day for Team USA. They will play Colombia on Wednesday, with a chance to advance to a quarterfinal with a win.