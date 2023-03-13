Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While Team USA is stacked with firepower for the World Baseball Classic, pitching is a clear weak link. New York Mets stud Max Scherzer gave a bit of insight as to why he, and many other top flight pitchers don’t compete in the World Baseball Classic.

As the WBC rages on, MLB teams are in the midst of Spring Training and ramping up for Opening Day. For Scherzer, the WBC’s timeline doesn’t mesh with how much time a pitcher needs to prepare, via SNY.

“I’m not ready to step into a quasi-playoff game right now,” Scherzer said. “If I do that, I’m rolling the dice with my arm.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scherzer has gotten and up-close look at the dangers of pitchers competing in the WBC. His Mets’ teammate Jose Quintana was poised to pitch for Team Colombia. However, he suffered a fractured rib and was forced to come home.

Injuries cannot be quantified. Quintana, or any pitcher, does not just get injured for playing in the WBC. However, to Scherzer’s point, the timing of the World Baseball Classic doesn’t allow for much ramp up time for pitchers preparing for Opening Day. The Mets’ star suggested the event should be moved to the middle of the season, when pitchers are loosened up.

Team USA’s pitching came back to bite them in a recent 11-5 loss to Mexico. They’ll look to bounce back and redeem themselves through the World Baseball Classic. But unless the event is actually moved, Max Scherzer thinks it’ll be hard to attract many elite pitchers to play.