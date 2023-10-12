In a surprising and playful nod to his passion for Manchester United, one of India's most celebrated sports stars, Jasprit Bumrah, subtly paid tribute to Marcus Rashford during a crucial match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Bumrah and his fellow cricketers faced off against Afghanistan in Delhi, where the fast bowler showcased his remarkable skills, securing India's first wicket of the game.

During the World Cup match, in the seventh over of the group-stage encounter, the 29-year-old had Ibrahim Zadran caught behind by KL Rahul for 22. Following this pivotal catch, Bumrah, known for his enthusiasm for the Reds, humorously emulated Marcus Rashford's iconic celebration by placing his finger to his temple. Bumrah's fondness for Manchester United has been no secret, and he even made a memorable visit to Old Trafford in October 2021.

After his team, the Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL), he took the opportunity to tour the iconic stadium. During his visit, Bumrah was presented with a personalized no.93 shirt, which he proudly wore while representing India. In an interview with the club's media, he shared his excitement about visiting the “Theatre of Dreams” and experiencing the storied venue up close.

Bumrah's playful tribute to Marcus Rashford is not an isolated instance of Indian cricketers celebrating football icons. For example, his compatriot Mohammed Siraj had earlier emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's famous SUI celebration in the Asia Cup final, leaving fans in awe.

As the proud host of the World Cup, India commenced their campaign with an impressive six-wicket victory over the five-time champions, Australia. Bumrah's exceptional performance in that match, where he took two wickets for 35 runs, laid the foundation for what Indian fans hope will be a triumphant third World Cup victory. As the competition unfolds, the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the thrilling journey towards the final showdown in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November, where India and the defending champions, England, are among the favorites vying for glory.