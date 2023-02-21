Anyone who saw NFL Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins play during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles know he was as aggressive as they get at that position.

Understanding that, it should come as no surprise if Dawkins said he would not have been happy with Jonathan Gannon as his defensive coordinator.

We now have confirmation on the feelings Brian Dawkins would have on Gannon’s defense, as the former was speaking on the Midday Show with Joe Giglio and Dawkins’ ex-teammate Hugh Douglas, which is on radio station WIP in Philadelphia.

“As for me, playing under this defensive coordinator—me personally? I would’ve hated it,” Dawkins said. “Because none of the things that I was blessed to do blitzing would have been added to this defense under Gannon.”

Gannon, who is now the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, has come under fire from Eagles fans and media for his conservative style on defense. The pressure from Gannon’s scheme comes almost exclusively from the defensive line, and for this season, results would push back on that criticism. Philadelphia had a league-high 70 sacks during the regular season.

With that said, the Eagles didn’t have a sack in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and Gannon was the coach that received fire for not making any adjustments. On that note, Dawkins had these words:

“The only thing that I kept saying all year is that when your fastball is not working, you have to have a changeup and you have to be used to throwing that changeup.”

Apparently, Gannon didn’t have a changeup to throw, and Dawkins isn’t alone in thinking that doomed the Eagles at the worst time.